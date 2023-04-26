Vertcoin One Day Volume Reaches $38,374.17 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $38,374.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,951.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00308367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00544738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00068066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00411028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,622,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

