Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

