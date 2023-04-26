Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
Vicor Price Performance
Shares of Vicor stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.