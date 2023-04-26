Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($128.89) to €117.00 ($130.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Vinci Increases Dividend

About Vinci

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.