Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.60. Vipshop shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,163,070 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

