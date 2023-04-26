VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 77.5% in April

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VirExit Technologies stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 3,231,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,543. VirExit Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

