VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 77.5% in April

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VirExit Technologies stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 3,231,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,543. VirExit Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
