Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.79.

V opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

