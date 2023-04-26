Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 1,064.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.89) to €13.60 ($15.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 14,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

