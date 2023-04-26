Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Shares Up 1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.67. 99,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.