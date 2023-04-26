Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 1.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.05 ($24.50) and last traded at €22.10 ($24.56). 25,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.50 ($25.00).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.78) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.89) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

