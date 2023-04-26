Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Warpaint London Stock Up 11.0 %

LON W7L traded up GBX 21.48 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.48 ($2.72). 483,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,235. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,106.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.27.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

