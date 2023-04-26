Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Warpaint London Stock Up 11.0 %
LON W7L traded up GBX 21.48 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.48 ($2.72). 483,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,235. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,106.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.27.
About Warpaint London
Read More
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.