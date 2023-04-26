Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 385,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,168. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

