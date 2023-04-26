Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Several analysts have commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

