Washington Trust Bank Purchases 1,061 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

