Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

