Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $63.59. Approximately 272,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 771,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

