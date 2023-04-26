Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,988. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

