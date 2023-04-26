Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

CATY opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

