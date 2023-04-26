Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ViewRay (VRAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY):
- 4/24/2023 – ViewRay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00.
- 4/17/2023 – ViewRay was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 4/14/2023 – ViewRay was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/14/2023 – ViewRay was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – ViewRay was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 4/14/2023 – ViewRay had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – ViewRay is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – ViewRay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
ViewRay Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViewRay by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 149.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ViewRay by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
