Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,687 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 2.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Welltower were worth $65,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 1,280,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,628. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

