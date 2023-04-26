WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.60.
WesBanco Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WesBanco (WSBCP)
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.