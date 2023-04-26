Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 239,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,493. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.