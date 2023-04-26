Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,796,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,941. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

