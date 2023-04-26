Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.