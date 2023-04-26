Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 1,772,927 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.