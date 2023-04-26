Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,767. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

