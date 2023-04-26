Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,537 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

