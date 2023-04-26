Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. 147,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,547. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.