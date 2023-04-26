Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,476,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 488,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 408,763 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 331,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,084. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.