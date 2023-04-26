Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 889,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

