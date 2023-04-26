West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.25 EPS.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.