Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
