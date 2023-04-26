Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

