Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.