Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

WAB opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

