Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 520 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.59. 1,719,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

