Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 5,592,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

