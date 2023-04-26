Westpac Banking Corp Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.9 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 462,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

