Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.13 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. 805,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,969. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

