Westpac Banking Corp Has $25.23 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 1,952,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,381. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

