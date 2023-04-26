Westpac Banking Corp Has $39.51 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

MCD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,737. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

