Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,553,880,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Humana by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.35. The company had a trading volume of 749,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,829. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.95 and its 200-day moving average is $510.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

