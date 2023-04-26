Westpac Banking Corp Sells 33,530 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,359,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

