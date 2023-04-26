Westpac Banking Corp Sells 34,704 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,704 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. 2,546,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

