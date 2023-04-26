Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after buying an additional 261,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,399. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.