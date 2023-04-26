Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $200,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,873. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

