Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

WHLM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 5,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Articles

