Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ WTFCP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,766. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

