WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 2.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.67. 781,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 517,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 95,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,668,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

