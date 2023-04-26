WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.49

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 13405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000.
About WisdomTree International Equity Fund
The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM)
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.