WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.49

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 13405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

