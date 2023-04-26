WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.24

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and traded as high as $72.40. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 109,487 shares traded.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 843,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 186,393 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.