Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Reaches $0.0042

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $95.26 million and approximately $5,924.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

