Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $85.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $92.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

